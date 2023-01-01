Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Elkin

Elkin restaurants that serve pies

The Yellow Door Cafe

280 Standard Street, Elkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Pie$2.50
More about The Yellow Door Cafe
Angry Troll Brewing image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Angry Troll Brewing

222 E Main St, Elkin

Avg 4.8 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.99
More about Angry Troll Brewing

