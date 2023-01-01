Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Elkin
/
Elkin
/
Pies
Elkin restaurants that serve pies
The Yellow Door Cafe
280 Standard Street, Elkin
No reviews yet
Chocolate Pie
$2.50
More about The Yellow Door Cafe
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Angry Troll Brewing
222 E Main St, Elkin
Avg 4.8
(266 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$6.99
More about Angry Troll Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Elkin
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Fried Pickles
More near Elkin to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
No reviews yet
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Statesville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1110 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(640 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston