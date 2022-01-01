Elkins Park restaurants you'll love
Elkins Park's top cuisines
Must-try Elkins Park restaurants
More about FoodChasers’ Kitchen
FoodChasers’ Kitchen
7852 Montgomery Avenue, Elkins Park
|Popular items
|Double The Pleasure
|$19.00
Fried shrimp and chicken tenders tossed in Chasers' Spicy Honey Sauce
|Fried Spicy Honey Shrimp
|$15.95
Shrimp seasoned, fried, and tossed in our signature Chasers’ Spicy Honey
|Cousin's
|$28.00
Seasoned salmon and crab served on our creamy cheesy grits, with a cream sauce