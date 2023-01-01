Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Elko restaurants you'll love

Elko restaurants
  • Elko

Elko's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Elko restaurants

9 BEANS and A BURRITO image

 

9 BEANS and A BURRITO

2525 Argent Ave, Elko

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Potato Burrito$6.55
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Beef, Bean & Rice Burrito$7.95
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans & rice please!
Bean & Rice Burrito$5.75
Refried beans and Mexican rice wrapped in a homemade tortilla.
More about 9 BEANS and A BURRITO
Main pic

 

Pizza Barn - 2598 Idaho St

2598 Idaho St, Elko

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pizza Barn - 2598 Idaho St
Costa Vida - Elko image

 

Costa Vida - Elko - Elko

1664 Thomas H. Gallagher Way, Elko

No reviews yet
More about Costa Vida - Elko - Elko
