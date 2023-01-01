Elko restaurants you'll love
Elko's top cuisines
Must-try Elko restaurants
More about 9 BEANS and A BURRITO
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
2525 Argent Ave, Elko
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Potato Burrito
|$6.55
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
|Beef, Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.95
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans & rice please!
|Bean & Rice Burrito
|$5.75
Refried beans and Mexican rice wrapped in a homemade tortilla.