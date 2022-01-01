Elkridge restaurants you'll love
Elkridge's top cuisines
Must-try Elkridge restaurants
More about The Elkridge Furnace Inn
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
5745 Furnace Ave, Elkridge
|Popular items
|Guava Zefir
|$8.00
|Cashew Brittle
|$6.00
|Meringue and Raspberry Jam tarts
|$7.00
More about Stained Glass Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stained Glass Pub
6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge
|Popular items
|Sedona Salad
|$9.49
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black bean and red onion salsa, garnished with grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and wonton strips. Served with a side of your choice of dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Fried chicken tenders or a grilled chicken breast, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce and Buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.
|Wings
|$13.99
One full pound of fried jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo
|$15.99
A traditional recipe with shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, & steamed basmati rice.
|Loco Cubano
|$15.99
Garlic Butter Pressed Petit Baguette with Ham, Roast Pork, Salami,
Munster Cheese, Dill Pickles, and Sweet Pepper Mustard
Served with choice of Crispy Fries or Old Bay Kettle Chips
|Plain Burger
|$10.99
Start with an Angus beef patty and a bun and dress it however you want!
More about Cafe EZ 2
Cafe EZ 2
6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge