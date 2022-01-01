Elkridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Elkridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Elkridge

Elkridge's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Elkridge restaurants

The Elkridge Furnace Inn image

 

The Elkridge Furnace Inn

5745 Furnace Ave, Elkridge

Avg 4.6 (3797 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guava Zefir$8.00
Cashew Brittle$6.00
Meringue and Raspberry Jam tarts$7.00
More about The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Stained Glass Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stained Glass Pub

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sedona Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black bean and red onion salsa, garnished with grape tomatoes, feta cheese, and wonton strips. Served with a side of your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken tenders or a grilled chicken breast, Jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce and Buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.
Wings$13.99
One full pound of fried jumbo wings served with celery sticks Your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
More about Stained Glass Pub
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille image

 

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo$15.99
A traditional recipe with shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, & steamed basmati rice.
Loco Cubano$15.99
Garlic Butter Pressed Petit Baguette with Ham, Roast Pork, Salami,
Munster Cheese, Dill Pickles, and Sweet Pepper Mustard
Served with choice of Crispy Fries or Old Bay Kettle Chips
Plain Burger$10.99
Start with an Angus beef patty and a bun and dress it however you want!
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe EZ 2

6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe EZ 2
Map

More near Elkridge to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston