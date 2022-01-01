Chicken salad in Elkridge
Elkridge restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Stained Glass Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stained Glass Pub
6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, red peppers, shaved carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. Garnished with celery sticks and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge
|Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$16.99
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$16.99
Hearty romaine lettuce tossed diced mango, plantain chips and dusted with Parmesan cheese.
Topped with grilled chicken.
|Peruvian Chicken & Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.99
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Hard Cooked Egg, Vine Ripened Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ship-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.