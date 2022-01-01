Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Elkridge

Elkridge restaurants
Elkridge restaurants that serve chicken salad

Stained Glass Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stained Glass Pub

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, red peppers, shaved carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. Garnished with celery sticks and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Stained Glass Pub
Item pic

 

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$16.99
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$16.99
Hearty romaine lettuce tossed diced mango, plantain chips and dusted with Parmesan cheese.
Topped with grilled chicken.
Peruvian Chicken & Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.99
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Hard Cooked Egg, Vine Ripened Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ship-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
Main pic

 

Cafe EZ 2

6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
blt chicken salad or tuna$8.95
More about Cafe EZ 2

