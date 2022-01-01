Club sandwiches in Elkridge
Stained Glass Pub
6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.49
Marinated & grilled chicken breast stacked on toast with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with chips & a dill pickle
|Seafood Club Sandwich
|$27.99
Our 5 oz. crab cake, Old Bay shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on toast. Be hungry!
|Pub Club Sandwich
|$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.