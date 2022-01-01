Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Elkridge

Go
Elkridge restaurants
Toast

Elkridge restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stained Glass Pub

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.49
Marinated & grilled chicken breast stacked on toast with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with chips & a dill pickle
Seafood Club Sandwich$27.99
Our 5 oz. crab cake, Old Bay shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on toast. Be hungry!
Pub Club Sandwich$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
More about Stained Glass Pub
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille image

 

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Club Sandwich$16.99
House-made Seafood Salad, Rye Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Garlic Herb Aioli
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkridge

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

French Dip Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

French Fries

Pies

Fish And Chips

Cake

Map

More near Elkridge to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston