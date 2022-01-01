Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Elkridge

Elkridge restaurants
Elkridge restaurants that serve nachos

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stained Glass Pub

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Takeout
White Queso Nachos$9.99
White corn chips topped with our house made pepper Jack cheese sauce, garnished with tomatoes, scallions and black olives. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
Irish Nachos$10.29
A Pub Favorite! Fried potato slices, queso dip, crispy bacon bits, scallions, jalapenos with a side of sour cream.
More about Stained Glass Pub
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scurvy Nachos$12.99
Ship-fried tortilla chips, Jamaican jerk chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and Mutiny hot sauce.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

