Nachos in Elkridge

Stained Glass Pub
6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge
|White Queso Nachos
|$9.99
White corn chips topped with our house made pepper Jack cheese sauce, garnished with tomatoes, scallions and black olives. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
|Irish Nachos
|$10.29
A Pub Favorite! Fried potato slices, queso dip, crispy bacon bits, scallions, jalapenos with a side of sour cream.