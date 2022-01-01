Quesadillas in Elkridge
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stained Glass Pub
6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.79
Grilled flour tortillas with baked chicken breast tomatoes, scallions and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$15.99
A 6 oz top sirloin steak, sliced and folded inside grilled flour tortillas with roasted corn, red onion & black bean salsa, tomatoes, scallions and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa.