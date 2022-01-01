Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Elkridge

Go
Elkridge restaurants
Toast

Elkridge restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stained Glass Pub

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.79
Grilled flour tortillas with baked chicken breast tomatoes, scallions and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Steak Quesadilla$15.99
A 6 oz top sirloin steak, sliced and folded inside grilled flour tortillas with roasted corn, red onion & black bean salsa, tomatoes, scallions and Jack & cheddar cheeses. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa.
More about Stained Glass Pub
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille image

 

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkridge

Fish And Chips

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Cake

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Elkridge to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston