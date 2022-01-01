Spinach salad in Elkridge
Elkridge restaurants that serve spinach salad
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
5745 Furnace Ave, Elkridge
|Spinach Salad
|$15.00
Roasted Juliet tomatoes, Tropea onions, herbed ricotta, toasted hazelnuts, with a balsamic reduction
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stained Glass Pub | Elkridge Location
6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge
|Spinach Salad
|$9.99
Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sliced avocados, red pepper, cucumbers and served with a side your choice of dressing.