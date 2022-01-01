Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Elkridge

Go
Elkridge restaurants
Toast

Elkridge restaurants that serve spinach salad

The Elkridge Furnace Inn image

 

The Elkridge Furnace Inn

5745 Furnace Ave, Elkridge

Avg 4.6 (3797 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$15.00
Roasted Juliet tomatoes, Tropea onions, herbed ricotta, toasted hazelnuts, with a balsamic reduction
More about The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stained Glass Pub | Elkridge Location

6751 Dorsey rd, Elkridge

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.99
Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sliced avocados, red pepper, cucumbers and served with a side your choice of dressing.
More about Stained Glass Pub | Elkridge Location

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkridge

Cheeseburgers

Egg Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Map

More near Elkridge to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston