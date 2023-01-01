Go
Main picView gallery

Elks Lodge #1624 - 1944 Worcester Highway

Open today 5:30 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1944 Worcester Highway

Pocomoke City, MD 21851

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 2:00 am

Location

1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke City MD 21851

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Captain's Cove Golf & Yacht Club - Town Center Grille
orange starNo Reviews
3332 Captains Corridor Greenbackville, VA 23356
View restaurantnext
The Marina Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3323 Dock Court Greenbackville, VA 23356
View restaurantnext
Caesars Pizza Palace
orange star4.5 • 672
12302 Somerset Ave Princess Anne, MD 21853
View restaurantnext
The Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
7452 Eastside Road Chincoteague, VA 23336
View restaurantnext
SouthBound Alley
orange starNo Reviews
1524 S Salisbury Blvd Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's - Salisbury
orange starNo Reviews
925 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Pocomoke City

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Elks Lodge #1624 - 1944 Worcester Highway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston