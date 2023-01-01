Elks Lodge - 1735 W 162nd St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1735 W 162nd St, Gardena CA 90247
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
No Reviews
16601 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gardena
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurant