Torrance Elks Lodge
The Friendliest Lodge!
1820 Abalone Ave
Location
1820 Abalone Ave
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
0011 - Torrance
Come in and enjoy!
Zabon Ramen
Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!