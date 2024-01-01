Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Elkton

Elkton restaurants
Elkton restaurants that serve salmon

Dimple's Philly Cheese Steaks, LLC - 122 East Pulaski Highway Elkton Maryland 21921

122 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton

Salmon Cheese Steak American Cheese$20.99
More about Dimple's Philly Cheese Steaks, LLC - 122 East Pulaski Highway Elkton Maryland 21921
UnWined On The Water

285 Plum Point Rd, Elkton

Unwined Chesapeake Style Salmon$34.00
Fresh Eight Ounce Salmon Filet | Sautéed Spinach | Parmes﻿an Risotto | Crab and Brandy Cream Sauce
Salmon BLT$25.00
Fresh 8 oz salmon filet, homemade lemon-dill aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye, chips
More about UnWined On The Water

