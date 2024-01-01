Salmon in Elkton
Elkton restaurants that serve salmon
Dimple's Philly Cheese Steaks, LLC - 122 East Pulaski Highway Elkton Maryland 21921
Dimple's Philly Cheese Steaks, LLC - 122 East Pulaski Highway Elkton Maryland 21921
122 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton
|Salmon Cheese Steak American Cheese
|$20.99
UnWined On The Water
UnWined On The Water
285 Plum Point Rd, Elkton
|Unwined Chesapeake Style Salmon
|$34.00
Fresh Eight Ounce Salmon Filet | Sautéed Spinach | Parmesan Risotto | Crab and Brandy Cream Sauce
|Salmon BLT
|$25.00
Fresh 8 oz salmon filet, homemade lemon-dill aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye, chips