Go
Toast

Ella Elli

Located in the heart of Lakeview, Ella Elli is a charming space full of conversation and globally inspired cuisine. Perfect for gathering over a bottle of wine with either friends or a date. Stop in for brunch on the weekend or happy hour Monday - Thursday from 4:30 - 6pm.

1349 West Cornelia Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

1349 West Cornelia Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

No reviews yet

LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!

Trace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Spark Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

No reviews yet

Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston