Ella Elli
Located in the heart of Lakeview, Ella Elli is a charming space full of conversation and globally inspired cuisine. Perfect for gathering over a bottle of wine with either friends or a date. Stop in for brunch on the weekend or happy hour Monday - Thursday from 4:30 - 6pm.
1349 West Cornelia Ave.
Location
1349 West Cornelia Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!
Trace
Come in and enjoy!!
Spark Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom