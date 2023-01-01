Mac and cheese in Ellensburg
Ellensburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Central
1801 N Walnut St., Ellensburg
|Mac & Jack Cheese Bites
|$9.99
pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, and elbow macaroni fried crisp in a craft beer batter
Ellensburg Brewery
206 North Main Street, Ellensburg
|Spätzle Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
dumpling pasta tossed in our house made bier cheese sauce and topped with french fried onions
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
served with choice of kids coke, diet coke, sprite, or lemonade. please specify in the special instructions