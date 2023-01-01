Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Ellensburg

Ellensburg restaurants
Ellensburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Wing Central image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Central

1801 N Walnut St., Ellensburg

Avg 4 (882 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Jack Cheese Bites$9.99
pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, and elbow macaroni fried crisp in a craft beer batter
More about Wing Central
Banner pic

 

Ellensburg Brewery

206 North Main Street, Ellensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spätzle Mac & Cheese$17.00
dumpling pasta tossed in our house made bier cheese sauce and topped with french fried onions
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
served with choice of kids coke, diet coke, sprite, or lemonade. please specify in the special instructions
More about Ellensburg Brewery

Yakima

