Steak salad in
Ellensburg
/
Ellensburg
/
Steak Salad
Ellensburg restaurants that serve steak salad
The Porch
608 N Main St, Ellensburg
No reviews yet
Steak Salad
$12.00
More about The Porch
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roadhouse Grill
101 W Umptanum Road, Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(2088 reviews)
Black & Bleu Steak Salad
$24.99
wood fired grilled sirloin, mixed greens, arugula, tomato, picked red onion, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, crispy fried onions
More about Roadhouse Grill
