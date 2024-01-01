Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Ellensburg

Ellensburg restaurants
Ellensburg restaurants that serve steak salad

The Porch

608 N Main St, Ellensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$12.00
More about The Porch
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Roadhouse Grill

101 W Umptanum Road, Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (2088 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black & Bleu Steak Salad$24.99
wood fired grilled sirloin, mixed greens, arugula, tomato, picked red onion, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, crispy fried onions
More about Roadhouse Grill

