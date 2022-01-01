Ellensburg Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
206 North Main Street
Location
206 North Main Street
Ellensburg WA
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Rock Saloon
Southern-inspired food, live music and entertainment, craft sprits and beers!
W.C. Roadhouse Grill
Grill | Taphouse | Bar
Koletty's Koffee
Come in and enjoy!
Rossow's U-Tote-Em
Come in and enjoy!