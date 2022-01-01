Ellenton restaurants you'll love

Go
Ellenton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ellenton

Ellenton's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Ellenton restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

8913 US Hwy 301 N, Parrish

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Banner pic

 

Woody's River Roo

5717 18th St E, Ellenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Woody's River Roo
Restaurant banner

 

SHAKE STATION

4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SHAKE STATION
Map

More near Ellenton to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston