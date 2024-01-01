Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Ellenton

Ellenton restaurants
Ellenton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Shake Station

4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
Fried, grilled or blackened, crumble bleu cheese, and tomatoes over fresh greens
More about Shake Station
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton

1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton

