Buffalo chicken salad in
Ellenton
/
Ellenton
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Ellenton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Shake Station
4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$11.95
Fried, grilled or blackened, crumble bleu cheese, and tomatoes over fresh greens
More about Shake Station
Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton
1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.99
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton
