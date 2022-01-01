Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ellenton

Ellenton restaurants
Ellenton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

8913 US Hwy 301 N, Parrish

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Main pic

 

SHAKE STATION

4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
