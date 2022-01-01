Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Ellenton
/
Ellenton
/
Clams
Ellenton restaurants that serve clams
SHAKE STATION
4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp, Clam Strips, and Hush Puppy Basket
$11.95
More about SHAKE STATION
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton
No reviews yet
Fried Clam Strip Dinner
$17.99
New England Clam Chowder
$4.75
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
