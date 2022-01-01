Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Ellenton
/
Ellenton
/
Patty Melts
Ellenton restaurants that serve patty melts
Peach's 8 Ellenton
2207 60th Avenue East, Ellenton
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$9.59
Fresh ground beef grilled with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
More about Peach's 8 Ellenton
Shake Station
4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$9.95
More about Shake Station
