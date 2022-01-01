Quesadillas in Ellenton
Ellenton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
8913 US Hwy 301 N, Parrish
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton
|K- Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.99
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.49
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.