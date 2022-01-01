Quesadillas in Ellenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

8913 US Hwy 301 N, Parrish

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Main pic

 

SHAKE STATION

4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
More about SHAKE STATION
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
K- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
Chicken Quesadillas$12.49
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

