Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ellenton

Go
Ellenton restaurants
Toast

Ellenton restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Manatee River - Whiskey Joe's

5315 19th St E, Ellenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab & Shrimp Topped Atlantic Salmon$23.99
Lemon-butter garlic sauce, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetable
More about Manatee River - Whiskey Joe's
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton

1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Your Way$18.99
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed
FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill
Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellenton

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Fritters

Fish Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Ellenton to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1054 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston