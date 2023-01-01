Salmon in Ellenton
Ellenton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Manatee River - Whiskey Joe's
Manatee River - Whiskey Joe's
5315 19th St E, Ellenton
|Crab & Shrimp Topped Atlantic Salmon
|$23.99
Lemon-butter garlic sauce, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetable
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton
Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Ellenton
1525 51st Avenue E, Ellenton
|Salmon Your Way
|$18.99
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed
FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill
Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.