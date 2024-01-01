Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Ellenville

Ellenville restaurants
Ellenville restaurants that serve cannolis

Tony and Nicks Italian Kitchen

162 Canal Street, Ellenville

3 Pieces Mini Cannoli$10.29
Fresh ricotta cheese, confectioners' sugar, lemon zest, orange zest
PIZZA

Il Paradiso

110 Shoprite Blvd, Ellenville

Avg 4.1 (316 reviews)
(6) Mini Cannolis$4.78
