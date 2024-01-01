Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ellenville

Go
Ellenville restaurants
Toast

Ellenville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Il Paradiso image

PIZZA

Il Paradiso

110 Shoprite Blvd, Ellenville

Avg 4.1 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$14.80
More about Il Paradiso
Item pic

 

ERH Cafeteria

10 Healthy Way, Ellenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$3.50
More about ERH Cafeteria

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellenville

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Ellenville to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston