Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

1892 Victorian mansion with western pioneer charms. Tea, coffee, breakfast and lunch from 8am - 4pm daily.

140 B St

No reviews yet

Location

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
