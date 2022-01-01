Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck
1892 Victorian mansion with western pioneer charms. Tea, coffee, breakfast and lunch from 8am - 4pm daily.
140 B St
Location
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
