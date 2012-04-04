Ellianos Coffee - Statesboro, GA - Statesboro, GA
Open today 6:30 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Location
598 BRANNEN STREET, STATESBORO GA 30458
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Butts N Brews BBQ - 454 South Main Street
No Reviews
454 South Main Street Statesboro, GA 30458
View restaurant