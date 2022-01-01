Ellicott City American restaurants you'll love

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
Tuna Taquitos$10.95
Korean slaw-spicy aioli
Grilled Salmon$23.95
cauliflower rice-rainbow heirloom baby carrots-red pepper coulis-orange teriyaki-seasonal relish
Fifty-Fifty Burger$17.95
House blend of beef & bacon-provolone-arugula-bacon onion jam-brioche bun
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.99
Our partners at By The Docks famous jumbo lump crab cake recipe broiled or fried served on a roll. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
Gyro Pita$11.99
Authentic or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Smothered in tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita. Served with French fries.
Grille 620 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
Caesar Salad$9.95
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, homemade creamy caesar dressing
Roasted Beet Salad$10.95
roasted beets, baby greens, goat cheese croquette, sliced almonds, white balsamic dressing
Steak Strips$12.95
cut in house, grilled to order, w/mustard aioli
