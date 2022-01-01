Ellicott City American restaurants you'll love

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Tuna Taquitos
|$10.95
Korean slaw-spicy aioli
|Grilled Salmon
|$23.95
cauliflower rice-rainbow heirloom baby carrots-red pepper coulis-orange teriyaki-seasonal relish
|Fifty-Fifty Burger
|$17.95
House blend of beef & bacon-provolone-arugula-bacon onion jam-brioche bun

EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.99
Our partners at By The Docks famous jumbo lump crab cake recipe broiled or fried served on a roll. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
|Gyro Pita
|$11.99
Authentic or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Smothered in tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita. Served with French fries.

Grille 620
11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, homemade creamy caesar dressing
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$10.95
roasted beets, baby greens, goat cheese croquette, sliced almonds, white balsamic dressing
|Steak Strips
|$12.95
cut in house, grilled to order, w/mustard aioli