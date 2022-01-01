Ellicott City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ellicott City
More about RegionAle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Broccoli Shred
|$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
|The Vermonter
|$12.00
Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Maple Honey Mustard
|Hot Chicken
|$12.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles
More about Ellicott Distilling Company
Ellicott Distilling Company
8090 Main Street, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)
|$35.00
Just made with fresh blueberries. Sweet flavor with beautiful color ! Tastes as good as it looks. - 750 ml bottle
|Wheat Vodka (750 ml)
|$20.00
Triple distilled, charcoal filtered and smooth. Perfect in a cocktail or all on its own.
|Rye
|$28.00
Our first batch of Maryland Style Rye - smooth with spicy Rye notes.
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$15.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
|Calamari Fritti
|$18.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.