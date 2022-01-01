Ellicott City bars & lounges you'll love

RegionAle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.8 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Shred$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
The Vermonter$12.00
Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Maple Honey Mustard
Hot Chicken$12.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles
More about RegionAle
Ellicott Distilling Company image

 

Ellicott Distilling Company

8090 Main Street, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)$35.00
Just made with fresh blueberries. Sweet flavor with beautiful color ! Tastes as good as it looks. - 750 ml bottle
Wheat Vodka (750 ml)$20.00
Triple distilled, charcoal filtered and smooth. Perfect in a cocktail or all on its own.
Rye$28.00
Our first batch of Maryland Style Rye - smooth with spicy Rye notes.
More about Ellicott Distilling Company
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$15.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
Lasagna$19.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
Calamari Fritti$18.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

