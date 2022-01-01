Al pastor tacos in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.95
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated pork, fresh cilantro, diced red onions, and grilled pineapple. Served with green tomatillo salsa and black beans.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Taco al Pastor Carte
|$4.50
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$15.95
Tacos Al Pastor GF*- Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, fresh cilantro, and spicy green tomatillo salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.