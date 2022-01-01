Bean burritos in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve bean burritos
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$13.95
Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and melted cheese topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with black beans.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Pedro Burrito Refried Beans & Cheese
|$6.95
|Burrito Black Bean Carte
|$4.00
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$13.95
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande- Refried beans and melted cheese topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.