Bean burritos in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito$13.95
Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande V- Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and melted cheese topped with salsa and sour cream. Served with black beans.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Pedro Burrito Refried Beans & Cheese$6.95
Burrito Black Bean Carte$4.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$13.95
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande- Refried beans and melted cheese topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

