Beef salad in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve beef salad

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
Taco Salad Ground Beef$14.95
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Taco Salad Ground Beef$14.50
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

