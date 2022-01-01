Bread pudding in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve bread pudding
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Apple Bread Pudding
|$7.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Crème anglaise-cranberry coulis-caramel sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Bread Pudding
|$4.99