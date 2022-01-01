Brulee in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve brulee
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Creme Brulee
|$10.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Creme Brulee Cheesecake (slice)
|$7.99
|Bruleed French Toast
|$12.99
Thick slices of French bread grilled golden brown, topped with custard cream & a blend of caramelized sugar crust. Served with butter & syrup.
|Creme Brulee
|$5.99