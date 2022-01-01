Buffalo chicken salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Roma's Pizza & Subs
Roma's Pizza & Subs
10132 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Chicken crispers mixed in a spicy buffalo sauce on top of romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with our bleu cheese dressing on the side