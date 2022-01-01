Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Nora's Kabob & Catering

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.4 (1624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Cheese Cakes$7.00
Napoleon French Cake$7.00
More about Nora's Kabob & Catering
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.25
Banana Foster Cake$7.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Four Little Crab Cakes$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Vanilla ice cream-blueberry & raspberry coulis-chocolate crumble
Crab Cake Benedict$24.95
Two poachd eggs-hollandaise-english muffin-home fries
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Almond Cake$9.00
Ricotta & Pistacchio Cake$12.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funfetti Cake$5.99
Amaretto Mousse Cake$7.99
Maryland Crab Cake Salad$25.99
Our partner's By The Docks famous 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake served over spring mix, cucumbers, red onion, radishes, capers and chopped tomatos. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about EC Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Traditional chocolate cake.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
Grille 620 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.95
brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, remoulade
Crab Cake Entree$38.95
sweet corn succotash, cabbage slaw, remoulade
More about Grille 620

