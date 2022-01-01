Calamari in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve calamari
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|- Pepper Calamari
|$11.95
Lightly breaded and flash fried, tossed with a pepper medley and a sweet zestful sauce.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.95
Served with a grilled lemon and house marinara.
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Korean Spicy BBQ Calamari
|$13.99
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.99
Lightly battered calamari served with homemade marinara sauce, and lemon wedges