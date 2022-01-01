Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Pepper Calamari$11.95
Lightly breaded and flash fried, tossed with a pepper medley and a sweet zestful sauce.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
d9c346ee-0ab2-48a2-9192-1c2613d97f82 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$12.95
Served with a grilled lemon and house marinara.
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Spicy BBQ Calamari$13.99
Crispy Calamari$13.99
Lightly battered calamari served with homemade marinara sauce, and lemon wedges
More about EC Diner
Grille 620 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Point Judith Calamari$13.95
banana peppers, sweet chili sauce
More about Grille 620

