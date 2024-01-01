Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Ellicott City
/
Ellicott City
/
Chai Lattes
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chai lattes
Roggenart - Ellicott City
9535 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Roggenart - Ellicott City
Cozy Cafe Bakery & Bistro
8006 Main Street, Ellicott
No reviews yet
Hot or Iced Chai Latte
$4.99
More about Cozy Cafe Bakery & Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellicott City
Waffles
Key Lime Pies
Pudding
Carne Asada
Chimichangas
Caesar Salad
Steak Tacos
Tuna Sandwiches
More near Ellicott City to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(53 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(19 restaurants)
Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Elkridge
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston