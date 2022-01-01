Chicken burritos in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Pedro Burrito Shredded Chicken
|$6.95
Pedro Burrito GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.50
Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Pedro Burrito Chicken
|$6.95
|Burrito Chicken Carte
|$4.00
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.50
Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned Shredded Chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.