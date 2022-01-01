Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken burritos

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pedro Burrito Shredded Chicken$6.95
Pedro Burrito GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Chicken Burrito$15.50
Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Pedro Burrito Chicken$6.95
Burrito Chicken Carte$4.00
Chicken Burrito$14.50
Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned Shredded Chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

