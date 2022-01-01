Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Caesar Salad Chicken$14.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
