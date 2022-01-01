Chicken caesar salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.