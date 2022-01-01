Chicken fried steaks in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chicken & Shrimp & Steak Kabob
|$22.00
Package includes Chicken, shrimp and steak kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita
More about The All American Steakhouse - Ellicot City
The All American Steakhouse - Ellicot City
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.