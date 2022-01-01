Chicken parmesan in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Parmesan Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.00
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast drizzled with a flavorful creamy Parmesan sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|- Chicken Parmesan
|$10.95
|- Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$15.95
Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served with spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$10.95
Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella.