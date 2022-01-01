Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Parmesan Peppercorn Chicken$18.00
Cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, our marinated chicken breast drizzled with a flavorful creamy Parmesan sauce. Served over a garnish of wild rice
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Chicken Parmesan$10.95
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$15.95
Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella, served with spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan$10.95
Lightly breaded with Italian seasoning, topped with marinara and house made mozzarella.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City

