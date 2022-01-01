Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Coal Fire - Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.95
Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.95
Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.95
Olive oil, coal oven roasted chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl.
More about Coal Fire - Ellicott City
FACCI RISTORANTE

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken al Pesto Pizza$19.00
More about FACCI RISTORANTE

