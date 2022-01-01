Chicken pizza in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Coal Fire - Ellicott City
Coal Fire - Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.95
Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
|12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.95
Olive oil, cheddar cheese, coal oven roasted chicken, sliced red onion, topped with a BBQ drizzle.
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.95
Olive oil, coal oven roasted chicken and scallions with a ranch and buffalo swirl.