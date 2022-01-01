Chicken sandwiches in Ellicott City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
*BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New Orleans Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Blackend char-girlled chicken breast with caramelized onion, peppers & mushrooms with melted pepper jack cheese on toasted ciabatta bread. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$14.99
Crispy chicken with melted American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Finished with a spicy mayo. Served on a Ciabatta Roll with French fries, coleslaw, and pickle.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about EC Diner

