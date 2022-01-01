Chicken sandwiches in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|*BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|New Orleans Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Blackend char-girlled chicken breast with caramelized onion, peppers & mushrooms with melted pepper jack cheese on toasted ciabatta bread. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
|Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
|$14.99
Crispy chicken with melted American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Finished with a spicy mayo. Served on a Ciabatta Roll with French fries, coleslaw, and pickle.
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99