Chicken taco salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
|$14.95
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Taco Salad Shred-Chicken
|$14.50
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.