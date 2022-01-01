Chicken tortilla soup in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$7.95
Chicken Tortilla Soup- Chicken, vegetable broth, fresh guacamole, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$5.95
Chicken Tortilla Soup- Chicken, vegetable broth, fresh guacamole, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$4.95
Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$6.95
Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.