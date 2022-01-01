Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Roma's Pizza & Subs

10132 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaded Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Roma's Pizza & Subs
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken BLTA Wrap$12.99
With mayo
Chicken Philly Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers & American cheese. Served with French fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. Served with French fries.
More about EC Diner

