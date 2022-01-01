Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Ellicott City

Go
Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve chili

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onion$12.95
Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chili - Entree$6.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Sweet Chili Cauliflower$7.95
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Waffle Chili Fries$10.99
Smothered with chili sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, and drizzled with sour cream
Chili (bowl)$6.99
With Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Nacho Chips.
Chili Nachos$12.99
More about EC Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Azteca Bowl$6.95
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
1/2 Chili con Queso$4.00
Chili Azteca Cup$4.95
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellicott City

Chicken Rolls

Fudge Brownies

Crab Cakes

Tacos

Pork Chops

Fettuccine Alfredo

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Chopped Steaks

Map

More near Ellicott City to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston