Chili in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chili
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onion
|$12.95
Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas (6 pieces) V GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Chili - Entree
|$6.00
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Roasted Sweet Chili Cauliflower
|$7.95
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Nacho Waffle Chili Fries
|$10.99
Smothered with chili sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, and drizzled with sour cream
|Chili (bowl)
|$6.99
With Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Nacho Chips.
|Chili Nachos
|$12.99
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chili Azteca Bowl
|$6.95
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
|1/2 Chili con Queso
|$4.00
|Chili Azteca Cup
|$4.95
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.