Chopped salad in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chopped salad

JAM Eateries

6010 University Boulevard Suite 105, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.00
More about JAM Eateries
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped House Salad$11.99
Chopped mix greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, peppers, sliced hard boiled edd, shredded cheddar, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.99
Chicken crispers mixed in a spicy buffalo sauce on top of romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with our bleu cheese dressing on the side
More about EC Diner

