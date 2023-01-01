Chopped salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about JAM Eateries
JAM Eateries
6010 University Boulevard Suite 105, Ellicott City
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chopped House Salad
|$11.99
Chopped mix greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, peppers, sliced hard boiled edd, shredded cheddar, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
|Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Chicken crispers mixed in a spicy buffalo sauce on top of romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with our bleu cheese dressing on the side